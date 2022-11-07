Divis Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Marico Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 November 2022.

Divis Laboratories Ltd crashed 8.74% to Rs 3417.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38167 shares in the past one month.

Marico Ltd lost 6.81% to Rs 502.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd tumbled 6.56% to Rs 140.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57694 shares in the past one month.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd plummeted 6.06% to Rs 2335.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 555 shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd shed 5.87% to Rs 1415.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4124 shares in the past one month.

