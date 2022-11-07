JUST IN
Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25720 shares

NIIT Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 November 2022.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25720 shares. The stock rose 6.29% to Rs.933.10. Volumes stood at 14871 shares in the last session.

NIIT Ltd notched up volume of 62.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.87% to Rs.331.90. Volumes stood at 3.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.70% to Rs.4,135.00. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 71.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.01% to Rs.75.55. Volumes stood at 22.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 34.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.35% to Rs.156.25. Volumes stood at 9.85 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 14:30 IST

