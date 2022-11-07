Information Technology shares edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 151.28 points or 0.52% at 28697.03 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 4.91%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 2.07%),Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.92%),Black Box Ltd (down 1.88%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 1.47%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.21%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 1.09%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 1.05%), and Affle India Ltd (down 0.99%).

On the other hand, D-Link India Ltd (up 11.28%), Allied Digital Services Ltd (up 7.07%), and R Systems International Ltd (up 4.07%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 152.94 or 0.25% at 60797.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.55 points or 0.16% at 18087.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.74 points or 0.34% at 29205.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.46 points or 0.46% at 9106.83.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 1611 were trading in red and 196 were unchanged.

