Volumes jump at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Star Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 December 2020.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 29.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5077 shares. The stock increased 1.75% to Rs.212.00. Volumes stood at 6758 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd registered volume of 25588 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2027 shares. The stock slipped 0.56% to Rs.1,087.95. Volumes stood at 2790 shares in the last session.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 3120 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock gained 2.66% to Rs.2,466.00. Volumes stood at 1131 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd notched up volume of 26.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.69% to Rs.24.15. Volumes stood at 4.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 1.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68544 shares. The stock increased 3.53% to Rs.105.45. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

