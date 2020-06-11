S V Global Mill reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.14 croreNet Loss of S V Global Mill reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.87% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.18 -22 0.881.01 -13 OPM %-907.14-12416.67 --470.45-2653.47 - PBDT-0.13-20.39 99 0.07-16.66 LP PBT-0.22-20.48 99 -0.27-16.97 98 NP-0.29-21.24 99 -0.46-18.47 98
