T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 117.75 crore

Net Loss of T T reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 117.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 115.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.32% to Rs 423.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 524.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales117.75115.48 2 423.04524.37 -19 OPM %7.246.83 -8.257.02 - PBDT1.582.62 -40 3.7510.84 -65 PBT-1.10-0.44 -150 -7.110.13 PL NP-0.74-0.59 -25 -1.260.16 PL

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 08:17 IST

