Mahanagar Gas standalone net profit rises 24.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 686.55 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas rose 24.82% to Rs 166.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 686.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 722.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.23% to Rs 793.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 546.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 2972.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2791.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

686.55722.542972.132791.0735.5229.6135.4231.72268.71237.731145.26962.84224.72204.86983.53836.91166.59133.46793.50546.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)