Mahanagar Gas standalone net profit rises 24.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 686.55 croreNet profit of Mahanagar Gas rose 24.82% to Rs 166.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 686.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 722.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.23% to Rs 793.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 546.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 2972.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2791.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales686.55722.54 -5 2972.132791.07 6 OPM %35.5229.61 -35.4231.72 - PBDT268.71237.73 13 1145.26962.84 19 PBT224.72204.86 10 983.53836.91 18 NP166.59133.46 25 793.50546.39 45
