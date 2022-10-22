DLF consolidated net profit rises 25.88% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.06% to Rs 1302.34 crore

Net profit of DLF rose 25.88% to Rs 477.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 378.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.06% to Rs 1302.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1480.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1302.341480.90 -12 OPM %33.5330.94 -PBDT387.90358.00 8 PBT351.23320.74 10 NP477.04378.95 26

