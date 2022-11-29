DLF Cyber City Developers allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1150 cr

On private placement basis

DLF announced that its material subsidiary, DLF Cyber City Developers has approved allotment of 11,500 Senior, Listed, Rated, Secured, transferable, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000/- each at a coupon rate of 7.90 % p.a. (inclusive of fees) payable on annual basis, with an aggregate principal amount of Rs 1,150 crore on private placement basis, to eligible investor(s).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)