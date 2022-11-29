JUST IN
DLF Cyber City Developers allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1150 cr

On private placement basis

DLF announced that its material subsidiary, DLF Cyber City Developers has approved allotment of 11,500 Senior, Listed, Rated, Secured, transferable, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000/- each at a coupon rate of 7.90 % p.a. (inclusive of fees) payable on annual basis, with an aggregate principal amount of Rs 1,150 crore on private placement basis, to eligible investor(s).

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 14:31 IST

