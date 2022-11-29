DLF Cyber City Developers allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1150 cr

-
On private placement basisDLF announced that its material subsidiary, DLF Cyber City Developers has approved allotment of 11,500 Senior, Listed, Rated, Secured, transferable, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000/- each at a coupon rate of 7.90 % p.a. (inclusive of fees) payable on annual basis, with an aggregate principal amount of Rs 1,150 crore on private placement basis, to eligible investor(s).
