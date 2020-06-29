Nilkamal standalone net profit declines 24.56% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.37% to Rs 491.71 croreNet profit of Nilkamal declined 24.56% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 491.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 554.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.69% to Rs 122.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.67% to Rs 2081.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2304.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales491.71554.79 -11 2081.472304.18 -10 OPM %11.859.48 -12.668.99 - PBDT54.1457.62 -6 248.71208.33 19 PBT28.7744.63 -36 158.20158.69 0 NP21.2328.14 -25 122.01111.23 10
