Nilkamal standalone net profit declines 24.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.37% to Rs 491.71 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 24.56% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 491.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 554.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.69% to Rs 122.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.67% to Rs 2081.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2304.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

