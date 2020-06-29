NRB Bearings consolidated net profit declines 65.81% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.63% to Rs 187.52 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings declined 65.81% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.63% to Rs 187.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.80% to Rs 33.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 775.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 965.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales187.52219.66 -15 775.95965.02 -20 OPM %8.2314.89 -11.0619.20 - PBDT14.0328.68 -51 80.12175.86 -54 PBT6.8819.87 -65 46.83140.56 -67 NP4.4112.90 -66 33.19109.90 -70
