NRB Bearings consolidated net profit declines 65.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.63% to Rs 187.52 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings declined 65.81% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.63% to Rs 187.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.80% to Rs 33.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 775.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 965.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

187.52219.66775.95965.028.2314.8911.0619.2014.0328.6880.12175.866.8819.8746.83140.564.4112.9033.19109.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)