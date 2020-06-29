Dollar Industries standalone net profit declines 40.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.19% to Rs 237.67 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 40.96% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 237.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 297.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.00% to Rs 59.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 969.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1028.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

237.67297.80969.321028.768.8311.5510.7913.1920.5430.2293.99122.1316.8427.5479.78111.0313.3222.5659.4575.25

