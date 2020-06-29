JUST IN
Dollar Industries standalone net profit declines 40.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.19% to Rs 237.67 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 40.96% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 237.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 297.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.00% to Rs 59.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 969.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1028.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales237.67297.80 -20 969.321028.76 -6 OPM %8.8311.55 -10.7913.19 - PBDT20.5430.22 -32 93.99122.13 -23 PBT16.8427.54 -39 79.78111.03 -28 NP13.3222.56 -41 59.4575.25 -21

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 10:37 IST

