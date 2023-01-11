Mines Ministry Approves Rs. 154.84 Crores To National Mineral Exploration Trust For Exploration & Enhancing Capabilities

-
Projects of mineral exploration and enhancing institutional capabilities in exploration worth Rs.154.84 crores were approved.
The mineral exploration project includes Graphite, Iron, Coal, Zinc & associated minerals, Bauxite, Basemetal (Pb, Zn & Cu), Phosphorite/Glauconitic sandstone, PGE & associated minerals (Chromium, Nickel, Cobalt), Tin & associated minerals, Manganese and Limestone to boost the mineral exploration in the country.
Financial assistance for enhancing mineral exploration and institutional capabilities of Geological Survey of India (GSI), Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and State DGMs/DMGs was also approved. These mineral exploration projects and financial assistance to the exploration agencies will provide auctionable mineral blocks to the nation and will help in realizing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat in mining sector.
