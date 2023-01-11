Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra re-appointed as RBI deputy governor

JUST IN
The Reserve Bank of India has re-appointed Dr.

Michael Debabrata Patra as its deputy governor for a further period of one year with effect from 15 January 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Patra was an executive director of RBI from 7 October 2014 to 14 January 2020, before being elevated to the post of deputy governor from 15 January 2020 onwards.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:16 IST

