Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra re-appointed as RBI deputy governor

Michael Debabrata Patra as its deputy governor for a further period of one year with effect from 15 January 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Patra was an executive director of RBI from 7 October 2014 to 14 January 2020, before being elevated to the post of deputy governor from 15 January 2020 onwards.
