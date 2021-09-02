Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd extends winning streak

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4869.5, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.84% in last one year as compared to a 48.92% gain in NIFTY and a 25.65% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4869.5, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 17167.25. The Sensex is at 57624.49, up 0.5%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 3.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14319.85, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.05 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

