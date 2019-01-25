JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Outcome of board meeting of Kirloskar Brothers
Business Standard

Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 37.02% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.22% to Rs 35708.87 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 37.02% to Rs 2041.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1489.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.22% to Rs 35708.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28747.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35708.8728747.45 24 OPM %16.7316.24 -PBDT4067.852994.42 36 PBT3618.902539.93 42 NP2041.621489.98 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements