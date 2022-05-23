Volumes soar at Nilkamal Ltd counter

-
Nilkamal Ltd recorded volume of 3373 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 19.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 176 shares
Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 May 2022.
Nilkamal Ltd recorded volume of 3373 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 19.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 176 shares. The stock gained 12.98% to Rs.2,161.80. Volumes stood at 52 shares in the last session.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 30876 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8683 shares. The stock rose 11.01% to Rs.499.95. Volumes stood at 4287 shares in the last session.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd clocked volume of 29688 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12392 shares. The stock gained 7.65% to Rs.348.95. Volumes stood at 12909 shares in the last session.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd notched up volume of 13975 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6063 shares. The stock rose 2.58% to Rs.4,390.10. Volumes stood at 5916 shares in the last session.
Steel Authority of India Ltd registered volume of 44.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.85 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.28% to Rs.75.30. Volumes stood at 21.4 lakh shares in the last session.
