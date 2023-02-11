Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.97 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.58% to Rs 233.55 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels reported to Rs 39.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.58% to Rs 233.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.233.55143.6554.1544.0582.7622.2059.20-3.2139.97-1.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)