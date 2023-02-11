Inox Wind Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 149.63 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.52% to Rs 227.25 croreNet Loss of Inox Wind Energy reported to Rs 149.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 35.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.52% to Rs 227.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 153.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales227.25153.01 49 OPM %-81.17-24.00 -PBDT-267.96-69.23 -287 PBT-295.35-96.05 -207 NP-149.63-35.60 -320
