Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.19% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 23.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.896.7223.4325.029.178.3310.543.720.600.532.582.310.490.402.161.930.240.211.421.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)