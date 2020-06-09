Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 5.89 croreNet profit of Kaycee Industries rose 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.19% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 23.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.896.72 -12 23.4325.02 -6 OPM %9.178.33 -10.543.72 - PBDT0.600.53 13 2.582.31 12 PBT0.490.40 23 2.161.93 12 NP0.240.21 14 1.421.35 5
