eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 30.04% to Rs 51.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.12% to Rs 336.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 354.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.336.55354.7224.1818.2789.9370.0772.6352.9051.7739.81

