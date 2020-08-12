JUST IN
eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.12% to Rs 336.55 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 30.04% to Rs 51.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.12% to Rs 336.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 354.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales336.55354.72 -5 OPM %24.1818.27 -PBDT89.9370.07 28 PBT72.6352.90 37 NP51.7739.81 30

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 17:22 IST

