eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.12% to Rs 336.55 croreNet profit of eClerx Services rose 30.04% to Rs 51.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.12% to Rs 336.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 354.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales336.55354.72 -5 OPM %24.1818.27 -PBDT89.9370.07 28 PBT72.6352.90 37 NP51.7739.81 30
