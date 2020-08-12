NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 80.58% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Board of Sequent Scientific to sell stake in Strides Pharma Science to Promoter Group
Sales rise 4.10% to Rs 42.37 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 80.58% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 42.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.3740.70 4 OPM %31.7420.76 -PBDT15.039.32 61 PBT12.937.45 74 NP9.395.20 81

