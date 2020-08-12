NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 80.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.10% to Rs 42.37 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 80.58% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 42.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.42.3740.7031.7420.7615.039.3212.937.459.395.20

