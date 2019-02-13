Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

-
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 120, down 9.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.42% rally in NIFTY and a 8.88% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 120, down 9.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 10860.15. The Sensex is at 36254.01, up 0.28%.Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has eased around 32.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11368.8, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.88 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 86.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
