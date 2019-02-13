Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 120, down 9.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.42% rally in and a 8.88% fall in the Financial Services index.

dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 120, down 9.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 10860.15. The Sensex is at 36254.01, up 0.28%. has eased around 32.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11368.8, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 86.97 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)