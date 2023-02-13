Edelweiss Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 7.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 109.86 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Housing Finance rose 7.12% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 109.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109.86137.33 -20 OPM %70.3462.95 -PBDT4.915.49 -11 PBT3.854.43 -13 NP3.613.37 7
