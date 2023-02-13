Edelweiss Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 7.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 109.86 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Housing Finance rose 7.12% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 109.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.109.86137.3370.3462.954.915.493.854.433.613.37

