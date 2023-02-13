JUST IN
Edelweiss Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 7.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 109.86 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Housing Finance rose 7.12% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 109.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109.86137.33 -20 OPM %70.3462.95 -PBDT4.915.49 -11 PBT3.854.43 -13 NP3.613.37 7

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:58 IST

