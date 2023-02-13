Thirani Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.26 -8 OPM %66.6765.38 -PBDT0.170.17 0 PBT0.170.17 0 NP0.170.17 0
