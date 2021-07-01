Eicher Motors sells 2,438 commercial vehicles in June 2021

Eicher Motors said that VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sold 2,438 vehicles in June 2021, registering a growth of 79.5% compared with 1,358 vehicles sold in June 2020.

VECV's total sales have increased almost twofold from 1,223 units sold in May 2021.

The unlisted commercial vehicles subsidiary of Eicher Motors recorded 73.2% growth in total domestic sales as it stood at 1,760 units in June 2021 as against 1,016 units in June 2021.

Total exports doubled during the month to 610 units from 305 units in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The auto maker reported 72.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 526.14 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 304.28 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 33.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,930.38 crore.

The scrip gained 0.56% to currently trade at Rs 2685 on the BSE.

