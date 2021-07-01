Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1709.95, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.27% in last one year as compared to a 48.89% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.63% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1709.95, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 15710.85. The Sensex is at 52450.19, down 0.06%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has slipped around 0.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36093.2, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

