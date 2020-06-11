Ind Bank Housing standalone net profit rises 1020.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Ind Bank Housing rose 1020.00% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2007.69% to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.120.310.500.57-250.0067.74-72.007.022.800.252.740.142.800.252.740.132.800.252.740.13

