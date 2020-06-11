JUST IN
Volumes jump at Reliance Power Ltd counter
Business Standard

Ind Bank Housing standalone net profit rises 1020.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Ind Bank Housing rose 1020.00% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2007.69% to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.31 -61 0.500.57 -12 OPM %-250.0067.74 --72.007.02 - PBDT2.800.25 1020 2.740.14 1857 PBT2.800.25 1020 2.740.13 2008 NP2.800.25 1020 2.740.13 2008

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 14:41 IST

