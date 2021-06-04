Volumes soar at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Volumes spurt at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter
Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Fortis Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.90 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Oil and Gas stocks jump
-
Fortis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 16.33 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 June 2021.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 16.33 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.46% to Rs.228.35. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 2612 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.13,000.00. Volumes stood at 1048 shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd clocked volume of 95194 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20466 shares. The stock gained 6.35% to Rs.1,346.70. Volumes stood at 14443 shares in the last session.
Castrol India Ltd notched up volume of 6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.05% to Rs.141.95. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 79856 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20603 shares. The stock increased 4.12% to Rs.712.70. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU