Volumes soar at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 June 2021.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 16.33 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.46% to Rs.228.35. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 2612 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.13,000.00. Volumes stood at 1048 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd clocked volume of 95194 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20466 shares. The stock gained 6.35% to Rs.1,346.70. Volumes stood at 14443 shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd notched up volume of 6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.05% to Rs.141.95. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 79856 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20603 shares. The stock increased 4.12% to Rs.712.70. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

