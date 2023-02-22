EKI Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, ITI Ltd and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2023.

EKI Energy Services Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 832.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84802 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd soared 7.74% to Rs 38.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd surged 7.49% to Rs 495. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3523 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd gained 6.55% to Rs 103.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16607 shares in the past one month.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd added 5.93% to Rs 1268.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1168 shares in the past one month.

