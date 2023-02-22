Volumes jump at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd counter

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 21.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Uflex Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 February 2023.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 21.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.38% to Rs.30.50. Volumes stood at 2.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd witnessed volume of 7977 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 944 shares. The stock increased 7.21% to Rs.1,284.25. Volumes stood at 1890 shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd clocked volume of 58454 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9667 shares. The stock lost 6.48% to Rs.447.45. Volumes stood at 35055 shares in the last session.

JSW Steel Ltd registered volume of 2.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39319 shares. The stock slipped 2.24% to Rs.704.65. Volumes stood at 32375 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 79361 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15157 shares. The stock gained 7.37% to Rs.104.15. Volumes stood at 15359 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)