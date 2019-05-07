JUST IN
Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.63% to Rs 103.84 crore

Net Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 103.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 21.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 420.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 400.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales103.8497.38 7 420.38400.38 5 OPM %-7.07-3.23 -2.01-0.77 - PBDT-6.770.44 PL 9.785.01 95 PBT-15.12-6.71 -125 -19.30-19.29 0 NP-13.02-8.05 -62 -15.96-21.13 24

