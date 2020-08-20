Electrotherm (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.42% to Rs 321.79 croreNet loss of Electrotherm (India) reported to Rs 49.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.42% to Rs 321.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 958.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales321.79958.20 -66 OPM %-3.767.72 -PBDT-16.0471.74 PL PBT-49.6137.71 PL NP-49.6237.70 PL
