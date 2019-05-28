Elgi Equipments standalone net profit rises 13.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 337.89 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments rose 13.81% to Rs 26.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 337.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 301.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.24% to Rs 84.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 1177.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1023.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales337.89301.63 12 1177.081023.76 15 OPM %13.2514.29 -11.9412.83 - PBDT46.6446.48 0 154.45146.00 6 PBT38.0137.54 1 120.60110.34 9 NP26.7823.53 14 84.7476.87 10
