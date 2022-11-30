Emami Ltd spurts 0.24%, up for five straight sessions

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 474.65, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.72% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% gain in NIFTY and a 20.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Emami Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 474.65, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 18652.7. The Sensex is at 62756.06, up 0.12%. Emami Ltd has added around 0.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45078.55, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

