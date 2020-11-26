Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Siemens Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, India Cements Ltd and Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2020.

Siemens Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, India Cements Ltd and Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2020.

Wockhardt Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 434.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Siemens Ltd soared 9.60% to Rs 1493.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29901 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd spiked 6.75% to Rs 33.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd gained 6.73% to Rs 159.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd added 6.12% to Rs 433.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16025 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)