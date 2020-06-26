Volumes jump at UCO Bank counter

UCO Bank saw volume of 390.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.59 lakh shares

Varun Beverages Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 June 2020.

UCO Bank saw volume of 390.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.26% to Rs.15.80. Volumes stood at 25.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd notched up volume of 30.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.00 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.25% to Rs.679.45. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd recorded volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31314 shares. The stock gained 6.32% to Rs.426.45. Volumes stood at 32886 shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd recorded volume of 32561 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4711 shares. The stock gained 6.84% to Rs.5,500.00. Volumes stood at 13674 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India registered volume of 94.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.94% to Rs.20.00. Volumes stood at 25.27 lakh shares in the last session.

