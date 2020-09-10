JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Benchmarks end near day's high
Business Standard

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 92.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 84.66% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 92.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.66% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.291.89 -85 OPM %-55.173.17 -PBDT0.030.41 -93 PBT0.020.40 -95 NP0.030.40 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 15:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU