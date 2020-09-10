Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 92.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.66% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 92.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.66% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.291.89-55.173.170.030.410.020.400.030.40

