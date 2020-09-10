IITL Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Suryakrupa Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Wisec Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Lerthai Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of IITL Projects reported to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.15 -100 OPM %0-5000.00 -PBDT-3.79-8.50 55 PBT-3.79-8.50 55 NP-3.80-8.50 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU