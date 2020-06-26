Endurance Tech Q4 PAT slips 28% to Rs 107 cr

Endurance Technologies' consolidated net profit dropped 28.1% to Rs 106.83 crore on 16% fall in net sales to Rs 1,596.75 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) fell 39.6% to Rs 129.76 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 214.86 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expenses slumped 56% to Rs 27.42 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 62.25 crore in Q4 March 2019. The Q4 result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 25 June 2020.

Consolidated EBITDA dropped 22.7% to Rs 255.30 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 330.20 crore in Q4 FY19. Consolidated EBITDA margin improved to 15.8% in Q4 FY20 from 17.3% in Q4 FY19.

Aftermarket sales from Indian operations grew by 10% to Rs 297.70 crore in FY20 compared with Rs 270.70 crore in FY19.

Commenting on the Q4 performance, Anurang Jain, the managing director of Endurance Technologies, has stated: "The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in Q4 sales volume of two-wheelers registering de-growth of 20%. The sector had suffered de-growth of 12.8% in the first three quarters of this fiscal. On a full year basis, dc-growth was 14.4%. This sector has not seen Y-o-Y de-growth since the global financial crisis of 2007-2008. Endurance standalone top-line de-growth was contained to 9.5%, without considering the positive effect of Maharashtra government's mega-project incentives of Rs 874 million recorded in the year. We have posted better-than-industry numbers yet again, which bears testimony to our being trusted partners to existing and new OEM customers for supply of various products, including value-added high-end components."

"In Europe, the market for new cars recorded de-growth of 5%. In this backdrop, our revenues there de-grew by 2.8% in Euro terms. Part of this de-growth is attributed to the fall in aluminium prices. We benefited from the ramping up of new orders, particularly with VW group, but lower volumes across most OEMs had an adverse effect on our sales. In view of the current demand situation, we have taken various measures to control fixed and variable costs, working capital and capital investments," Jain added.

With regards to COVID-19 outbreak, production at plants in India were suspended for periods ranging from 30 to 50 days between March 2020 and May 2020. Production at plants in Italy were also suspended due to lockdown for about 40 days. Shutdown at some of its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customers' and vendors' plants adversely impacted our post-lockdown operations. Demand from OEM customers was low, also due to low end user demand for vehicles and inability of their dealers to keep the sales outlets open.

The company lost revenues for approximately nine days in FY20. Revenues in April 2020 were also negligible. Resumption of industrial activity has been tepid through the month of May 2020 and June 2020 has seen improved volumes. The company expects gradual ramp-up with restoration of normal volumes in the third quarter and probable growth in the fourth quarter of this fiscal. However, it is difficult to estimate and give projections in the current environment, the firm added.

In order to face the challenges of lower volumes, the company has taken various steps to contain fixed and variable costs, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. The lower volumes would have an adverse impact on the profits. Endurance Technologies has a strong balance sheet, with consolidated net worth of Rs 3,000 crore and zero net debt as of 31 March 2020.

Endurance Technologies is one of the leading automotive component manufacturers, having a diverse range of technology intensified products with operations both in India and Europe (Italy and Germany).

Shares of Endurance Technologies rose 2.21% to Rs 905 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 893.05 to Rs 942 so far.

