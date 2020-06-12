Tata Power to sell ships to Oldendorff Carriers for $212.76 mln

The sale proceeds will be used towards reducing the debt as part of the overall restructuring plan of the company.

Tata Power Company, during market hours today (12 June 2020), said that its Singapore-based subsidiary, Trust Energy Resources, has entered into definitive agreements with Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG, Germany for the sale of three ships at an estimated consideration of $212.76 million.

The sale of the three ships, MV Trust Agility, MV Trust Integrity and MV Trust Amity, currently owned by TERPL is expected to be concluded in the next three to four weeks and is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

The sale includes existing long term contracts associated with the ships with Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG Germany which is one of the largest dry-bulk shipping companies in the world.

The objective of the transaction is to have an asset-light model for the shipping requirements of the company and the sale proceeds will be used towards reducing the debt as part of the overall restructuring plan of the company.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "The sale of our shipping assets announced today is in line with our long term plans to reduce debt and raise funds to invest in our future growth plans, including expanding our presence in the renewable energy business. The sale is also part of the restructuring within Tata Power to chalk out the roadmap for growth over the next decade."

Shares of Tata Power rose 1.82% to Rs 41.65 on the BSE. The stock has traded in the range of Rs 38 and Rs 42.10 so far during the day.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,742 MW.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 230.45% to Rs 402.59 crore on 1.37% fall in total income to Rs 7,953.73 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The surge in profit was due to gain on sale of Cennergi investment offset by impairment provision in SEO & reversal of MAT Credit due to transition to new tax regime in the renewables business.

Drop in revenue from operation in Q4 March 2020 was on the back of delay in project execution in solar EPC business on account COVID19, lower power demand and lower coal price.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 6% to Rs 2,013 crore in Q4 FY20 as over Q4 FY19 mainly due lower losses in Mundra on account of lower FOB price of coal.

