Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 205.86 points or 1.57% at 13331.12 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.51%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.62%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.61%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.35%),Castrol India Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.38%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.03%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.5%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.45%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.09%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 231.05 or 0.61% at 37894.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.35 points or 0.59% at 11167.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 107.07 points or 0.8% at 13536.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.76 points or 0.74% at 4595.64.

On BSE,1207 shares were trading in green, 565 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)