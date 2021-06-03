Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 89.99 points or 1.28% at 7135.64 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 4.99%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.47%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.73%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.43%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.21%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.13%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.12%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.97%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.95%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.57%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.37%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 316.67 or 0.61% at 52166.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.85 points or 0.56% at 15663.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 224.7 points or 0.94% at 24050.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.12 points or 0.75% at 7626.47.

On BSE,1928 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

