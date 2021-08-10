Shree Cement Q1 PAT spurts 91% YoY to Rs 631 cr

On a consolidated basis, the cement major's net profit surged 90.97% to Rs 630.89 crore on a 46.16% jump in net revenue from operations to Rs 3,634.83 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Profit before tax soared 88.87% to Rs 836.06 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 442.65 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 result was declared after market hours yesterday, 9 August 2021.

Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of Shrinath Savoor, as chief sustainability officer (CSO) with effect from 9 August 2021.

Shree Cement is a leading cement manufacturer in the country having its operations spread across several states. The company also has business interest in power generation and trading.

Shares of Shree Cement skid 3.56% to Rs 27,280 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 27,212.80 to Rs 28,427.60 so far.

