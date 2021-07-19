Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 66.39 points or 0.42% at 15772.43 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.73%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.4%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.2%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.77%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.52%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.18%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.47%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 391.41 or 0.74% at 52748.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.45 points or 0.63% at 15822.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 11.65 points or 0.04% at 26473.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.91 points or 0.13% at 8107.8.

On BSE,1464 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

