Energy shares tumble

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 336.67 points or 5.65% at 5619.23 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 6.72%), Oil India Ltd (down 2.09%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.08%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.89%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.69%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.64%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.56%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.38%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.35%).

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.26%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.23%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.98%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.18 or 0.02% at 39621.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.4 points or 0.08% at 11633.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 113.72 points or 0.76% at 14774.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.38 points or 0.13% at 4995.68.

On BSE,966 shares were trading in green, 1509 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

