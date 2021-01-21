Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 103.98 points or 1.66% at 6366.98 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.32%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.86%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.98%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.97%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.61%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 0.18%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.12%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.98%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 1.21%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.57%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258.24 or 0.52% at 50050.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.56% at 14727.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 103.8 points or 0.55% at 18847.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.56% at 6385.7.

On BSE,1470 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

