Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 42.28 points or 0.24% at 17364.12 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.1%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.73%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.58%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.42%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.17%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.01%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.6%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.25%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.2%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.66 or 0.51% at 57414.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.05 points or 0.48% at 17085.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.35 points or 0.47% at 28498.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.02 points or 0.32% at 8585.95.

On BSE,2113 shares were trading in green, 1273 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

