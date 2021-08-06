Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 131.34 points or 0.83% at 15881.67 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.69%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.83%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.38%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.32%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.43%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.33%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.26%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.05%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.61 or 0.01% at 54500.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.5 points or 0.03% at 16300.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.31 points or 0.73% at 26925.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.48 points or 0.47% at 8236.7.

On BSE,1801 shares were trading in green, 837 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

