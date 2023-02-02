Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 156.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 327.03 crore

Net profit of Nelcast rose 156.73% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 327.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 235.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.327.03235.484.465.8713.218.527.132.845.342.08

